Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Providence 11-3, Creighton 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Providence has enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Providence Friars and the Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Coming off a loss in a game Providence was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After soaring to 85 points the game before, Providence faltered in their contest on Wednesday. They took a 61-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pirates.

Despite their defeat, Providence saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Josh Oduro, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Creighton proved on Tuesday. They greeted the New Year with with a 77-60 win over the Hoyas.

Creighton's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Trey Alexander, who scored 25 points along with five assists. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Baylor Scheierman, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Friars' loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3. As for the Bluejays, their victory bumped their record up to 10-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Providence was able to grind out a solid win over Creighton in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 94-86. The rematch might be a little tougher for Providence since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Creighton is a big 11-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Providence.