Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Providence 11-3, Creighton 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Providence has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Providence Friars and the Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The point spread may have favored Providence on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Pirates 61-57. Having soared to a lofty 85 points in the game before, Providence's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Josh Oduro, who scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Creighton proved on Tuesday. They took down the Hoyas 77-60.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Creighton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trey Alexander, who scored 25 points along with five assists. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Baylor Scheierman, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Friars' defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3. As for the Bluejays, their win bumped their record up to 10-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Providence beat Creighton 94-86 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Providence since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Providence.