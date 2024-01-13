Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: St. John's 12-4, Creighton 12-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the St. John's Red Storm and the Creighton Bluejays are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at CHI Health Center Omaha. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as St. John's comes in on four and Creighton on three.

On Wednesday, the Red Storm had just enough and edged the Friars out 75-73.

St. John's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Daniss Jenkins, who scored 16 points along with eight assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Joel Soriano, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Creighton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 23 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Blue Demons 84-58 on the road. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 15.5 in Creighton's favor.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Creighton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks. Baylor Scheierman was another key contributor, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 3 assists.

The Red Storm pushed their record up to 12-4 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.7 points per game. As for the Bluejays, their win bumped their record up to 12-4.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. John's came up short against Creighton in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 77-67. Can St. John's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Creighton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.