Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: UNLV 4-3, Creighton 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays will face off against the UNLV Rebels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.4 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Creighton earned a 76-63 victory over Kansas. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bluejays.

Creighton relied on the efforts of Pop Isaacs, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Kalkbrenner's performance made up for a slower match against Texas A&M last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, UNLV came up short against Northwestern on Friday and fell 66-61. The Rebels have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

UNLV's loss came about despite a quality game from Jailen Bedford, who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points.

Creighton's win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for UNLV, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-3.

Creighton lost to UNLV at home by a decisive 79-64 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Creighton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.