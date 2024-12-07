Who's Playing
UNLV Rebels @ Creighton Bluejays
Current Records: UNLV 4-3, Creighton 6-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Creighton Bluejays will face off against the UNLV Rebels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.4 points per game this season.
On Wednesday, Creighton earned a 76-63 victory over Kansas. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bluejays.
Creighton relied on the efforts of Pop Isaacs, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Kalkbrenner's performance made up for a slower match against Texas A&M last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, UNLV came up short against Northwestern on Friday and fell 66-61. The Rebels have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
UNLV's loss came about despite a quality game from Jailen Bedford, who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points.
Creighton's win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for UNLV, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-3.
Creighton lost to UNLV at home by a decisive 79-64 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Creighton have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Dec 13, 2023 - UNLV 79 vs. Creighton 64