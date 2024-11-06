Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 0-1, Creighton 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.74

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays will start their season against the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

UT-Rio Grande Valley can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. They fell victim to a painful 87-67 loss at the hands of Nebraska. The Vaqueros just can't catch a break and have now endured 15 defeats in a row dating back to last season.

Their loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for Creighton, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a stellar season and finished 23-8.

Everything came up roses for Creighton against UT-Rio Grande Valley in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, as the squad secured an 89-58 victory. In that game, Creighton amassed a halftime lead of 45-24, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Looking forward, the game looks promising for Creighton, as the team is favored by a full 30.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-14 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Creighton won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.