Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Villanova 7-4, Creighton 9-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

Creighton and Villanova are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Creighton and Alabama didn't disappoint and broke past the 166 point over/under on Saturday. The Bluejays came out on top in a nail-biter against the Crimson Tide and snuck past 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Creighton's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Baylor Scheierman was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with nine assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a 86-77 finish the last time they played, Villanova and UCLA decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Wildcats came out on top against the Bruins by a score of 65-56 last Saturday. The victory was some much needed relief for Villanova as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Villanova can attribute much of their success to Tyler Burton, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Burton has scored all season.

The Bluejays' victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 7-4.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Creighton just can't miss this season, having made 50.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Villanova, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Creighton's sizeable advantage in that area, Villanova will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Creighton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-4 against the spread).

Odds

Creighton is a big 7.5-point favorite against Villanova, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Creighton and Villanova both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.