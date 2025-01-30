Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Creighton and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-35 lead against Xavier.

Creighton entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Xavier step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Xavier 13-8, Creighton 14-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Xavier and Creighton are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Musketeers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Xavier took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They secured a 76-72 W over UConn.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Xavier to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dante Maddox Jr., who went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points. The dominant performance also gave Maddox Jr. a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%). Dailyn Swain was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, Creighton entered their tilt with Seton Hall on Saturday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They were the clear victor by a 79-54 margin over the Pirates. The Bluejays have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 20 points or more this season.

Creighton can attribute much of their success to Ryan Kalkbrenner, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. Kalkbrenner has been hot , having also posted two or more blocks the last five times he's played. Another player making a difference was Steven Ashworth, who shot 5-for-8 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine assists.

Creighton was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Seton Hall only posted nine.

Xavier has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for Creighton, they pushed their record up to 14-6 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Xavier is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They and Creighton have both performed well against the spread, with Xavier at 12-9 and Creighton at 5-1 ATS.

Odds

Creighton is a solid 6-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Creighton and Xavier both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.