Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday evening for comments made Saturday following a 77-69 road loss to Xavier, calling an analogy he made in a postgame address to his team "inappropriate."

McDermott's apology, posted to Twitter, included the analogy in full, which reads as follows:

"Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can't have anybody leave the plantation."

McDermott said he "immediately recognized my egregious mistake" and quickly addressed the team and the staff to apologize.

"I have never used that analogy and it is not indicative of who I am as a person or as a coach," McDermott said. "I am deeply sorry. I have apologized to our student-athletes and to our staff, as well as to President Hendrickson and Director of Athletics Bruce Rasmussen."

Creighton issued a separate statement Tuesday evening on the subject, condemning the language as "deplorable." It added that any disciplinary action taken against McDermott will remain confidential.

"While an apology is a start, and while we believe this was out of character for Coach McDermott, in no way does it diminish the fact that his remark was hurtful to many and has absolutely no place in the Creighton community," Creighton's statement said. "We have offered our full and unconditional support to those affected by his words."

McDermott has been Creighton's coach since 2010. He has taken the team to five NCAA Tournaments and is on pace to make it a sixth this season, with the Bluejays (17-6) a projected No. 5 seed in Jerry Palm's latest bracket.