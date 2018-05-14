Creighton loses a good one as Khyri Thomas, a projected first-round pick, is staying in the NBA Draft

Creighton averaged 22 wins the past three seasons, all of which featured Khyri Thomas, a former three-star recruit who bloomed into a promising NBA prospect.

On Sunday, Thomas announced the expected: after initially declaring for the draft but not signing with an agent, he'll now stick with the process and leave college behind. Thomas, a 6-foot-3 wing who is potentially the best two-way player in this year's draft, is a projected first round pick.

He also managed to become a coveted prospect while playing as a No. 2 behind Marcus Foster the past two years with the Bluejays. Had he made the surprising choice to return, he would've had a shot at being an All-American -- and given Creighton an improved chance at making a third straight NCAA Tournament. Thomas won Defensive Player of the Year the past two seasons in the Big East.

What's intriguing about Thomas is, for as good as he was in college, he could wind up becoming more important down the road in the NBA.

"I'm thrilled for Khyri as he moves on to the next stage of his career," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "His selfless approach to the game, positive attitude and tireless work ethic has been a joy to be around the last three years. It has been an honor to be part of his development during that time. I look forward to supporting him as he pursues his dream of playing in the NBA and appreciate the manner in which he has represented Creighton University and our basketball program."

The Bluejays went 21-12 last season. Thomas averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals. For the third straight season, he was a 40-percent (or better) 3-point shooter.

According to Creighton, Thomas was the first Big East player in more than 12 years "to rank among the top-five in both steals per game and field goal percentage in conference action."

When Thomas is drafted, he'll become the fifth active Bluejay in the NBA: Kyle Korver, Doug McDermott, Anthony Tolliver and Justin Patton are the others.