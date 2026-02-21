The 17th-ranked St. John's Red Storm look to extend their winning streak to 13 games when they battle the Creighton Bluejays in a key Big East Conference matchup on Saturday. Creighton is coming off a 91-84 win over fifth-ranked UConn on Wednesday, while St. John's topped Marquette 76-70 that same night. The Bluejays (14-13, 8-8 Big East), who are tied for fourth in the conference, are 3-7 on the road this season. The Red Storm (21-5, 14-1 Big East), who lead the league by one-half game over UConn, are 12-2 on their home court.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for noon ET. Creighton leads the all-time series 19-14, but St. John's has won three straight, including 90-73 on Jan. 10. St. John's is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Creighton vs. St. John's odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Creighton vs. St. John's picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for St. John's vs. Creighton:

Creighton vs. St. John's spread: St. John's -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Creighton vs. St. John's over/under: 153.5 points Creighton vs. St. John's money line: St. John's -980, Creighton +628 Creighton vs. St. John's picks: See picks at SportsLine Creighton vs. St. John's streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Creighton vs. St. John's predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (153.5 points). The Over has hit in the last three head-to-head meeting between the schools. The Over has hit in seven of Creighton's last 10 games, and in six of St. John's last 10. The Bluejays are 1-9 against the spread in each of their last 10 games. The Johnnies are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

The model projects the Bluejays to have four players score 10.1 points or more, including Josh Dix's projected 14.1 points. The Red Storm are projected to have five players score 10 or more points, led by Zuby Ejiofor, who is projected to score 17 points. The Over clears in over 50% of simulations.

How to make St. John's vs. Creighton picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

So who wins St. John's vs. Creighton, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?