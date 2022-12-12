The Arizona State Sun Devils will try to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the Creighton Bluejays on Monday night. Arizona State has only dropped one game this season and is coming off a 75-57 win over SMU. Creighton has been a streaky team, winning its first six games before losing its next four contests.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bluejays are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Creighton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140. Before entering any Creighton vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Arizona State vs. Creighton:

Arizona State vs. Creighton spread: Creighton -3.5

Arizona State vs. Creighton over/under: 140 points

Arizona State vs. Creighton money line: Arizona State +150, Creighton -175

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State is off to its best start to a season since opening the 2017-18 campaign with 12 straight wins. The Sun Devils are coming off a 75-57 win at SMU on Wednesday, which was the largest road victory in head coach Bobby Hurley's eight-year tenure. SMU shot just 32.7% from the floor, marking the fifth time Arizona State has held an opponent under 35% this season.

DJ Horne led the Sun Devils with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Arizona State picked up a 58-57 win at Creighton last year, powered by Horne's team-high 12 points. The Bluejays are reeling coming into this matchup, having dropped their fourth straight game in an 83-80 loss to BYU on Saturday.

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton played without star center Ryan Kalkbrenner in the loss to BYU on Saturday night, but he was on the bench for the game. There is no official news regarding his availability for this game, but his presence on the bench on Saturday bodes well for his chances of playing on Monday. The reigning Big East Defensive Player of the Year is averaging a team-high 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Baylor Scheierman recorded a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double on Saturday, while Arthur Kaluma led the team with a career-high 27 points on 8 of 14 shooting. Arizona State has not faced a team that is currently ranked inside the top 25, so the Sun Devils are not particularly battle-tested coming into this game. Creighton has covered the spread in 11 of its last 15 games, making the Bluejays one of the most profitable teams in the country.

