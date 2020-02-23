Creighton vs. Butler: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Creighton vs. Butler basketball game
Who's Playing
Butler @ Creighton
Current Records: Butler 19-8; Creighton 21-6
What to Know
The #15 Creighton Bluejays and the #21 Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East clash at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Bluejays have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Creighton beat the Marquette Golden Eagles 73-65 last week. Creighton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Ty-Shon Alexander, who had 22 points along with five rebounds, and guard Marcus Zegarowski, who had 17 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Butler was just a three-ball shy of a win this past Wednesday and fell 74-72 to the Seton Hall Pirates. Butler's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Kamar Baldwin, who had 20 points and six assists.
Creighton's victory brought them up to 21-6 while Butler's loss pulled them down to 19-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bluejays rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47% on the season. But Butler have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 16th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.49
Odds
The Bluejays are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Creighton have won five out of their last nine games against Butler.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Butler 71 vs. Creighton 57
- Jan 25, 2019 - Creighton 75 vs. Butler 61
- Jan 05, 2019 - Butler 84 vs. Creighton 69
- Feb 20, 2018 - Butler 93 vs. Creighton 70
- Jan 09, 2018 - Creighton 85 vs. Butler 74
- Jan 31, 2017 - Creighton 76 vs. Butler 67
- Jan 11, 2017 - Creighton 75 vs. Butler 64
- Feb 16, 2016 - Butler 88 vs. Creighton 75
- Jan 23, 2016 - Creighton 72 vs. Butler 64
