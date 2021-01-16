The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays aim to win their seventh straight game when they take on the host Butler Bulldogs in Big East Conference action on Saturday. The Bluejays (10-2), who are second in the Big East at 6-1, are 3-1 on the road this season. The Bulldogs (3-7), who are tied with St. John's for eighth in the conference at 2-5, are 3-2 on their home floor. Creighton is coming off a 97-79 win over St. John's on Jan. 9, while Butler dropped a 69-57 decision at St. John's on Tuesday.

Tip-off from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is slated for 2 p.m. ET. Creighton leads the all-time series 12-9, but Butler holds a 7-3 edge in games played in Indianapolis. The Bluejays are eight-point favorites in the latest Creighton vs. Butler odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 140. Before making any Butler vs. Creighton picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Creighton vs. Butler. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting trends for Butler vs. Creighton:

Creighton vs. Butler spread: Creighton -8

Creighton vs. Butler over-under: 140 points

CU: Last won seven consecutive conference games in the same season in 2011-12

BUT: Four of the Bulldogs' top eight players in minutes played are true freshmen

Latest Odds: Butler Bulldogs +8 Bet Now

Why Creighton can cover



The Bluejays return four starters and five of their top six scorers from last season's team. They are led by senior guard Denzel Mahoney, who averages 14.7 points per game. Mahoney had 24 points against St. John's, his most as a Bluejay, and is the team's active scoring leader with 1,504 career points when you include his time at Southeast Missouri State. He won the Big East's Sixth Man Award last season. He has scored 10 or more points in 23 of 32 games played at Creighton.

Also leading the Bluejays is junior point guard Marcus Zegarowski, who is averaging 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is closing in on 1,000 career points and enters the game with 989 career points, 45th in school history in 74 games. He was named Preseason Big East Player of the Year and was a Preseason All-American by a number of media outlets. Last season, Zegarowski averaged 16.1 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Why Butler can cover

The Bulldogs have had four different players score 20 or more points in a game this season. They are led in scoring by senior guards Jair Bolden and Aaron Thompson, who both are averaging 13.4 points per game. Bolden also is averaging 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, and is hitting 43.1 percent from 3-point range. He leads the Big East at 3.1 made 3-pointers per game. He had a career-high six 3-pointers vs. Indiana on Dec. 19, and set a career high with nine rebounds vs. Western Michigan on Nov. 25.

Thompson, meanwhile, is also averaging 2.6 rebounds, four assists and one steal per game. He is hitting 62.5 percent of his field goals, including 50 percent from 3-point range. He scored a career-high 21 points against Western Michigan on Nov. 25.

How to make Creighton vs. Butler picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the simulations showing the teams will combine for 149 points. It also says one side of the spread hits 70 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Butler vs. Creighton? And which side of the spread hits 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.