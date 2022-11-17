Who's Playing

California Riverside @ No. 10 Creighton

Current Records: California Riverside 1-1; Creighton 3-0

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders' road trip will continue as they head to CHI Health Center Omaha at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the #10 Creighton Bluejays. The Highlanders aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

California Riverside skirted by the Loyola Marymount Lions 81-79 last week thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Zyon Pullin with 0:01 remaining. California Riverside got double-digit scores from four players: Pullin (23), guard Flynn Cameron (11), forward Kyle Owens (11), and forward Lachlan Olbrich (10).

Meanwhile, the Bluejays were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Holy Cross Crusaders with a sharp 94-65 victory. Among those leading the charge for Creighton was center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 22 points in addition to three blocks.

Their wins bumped California Riverside to 1-1 and Creighton to 3-0. Pullin will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 23 points and six assists last Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Creighton's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.