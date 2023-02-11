Who's Playing
Connecticut @ Creighton
Current Records: Connecticut 19-6; Creighton 16-8
What to Know
The #23 Creighton Bluejays and the #21 Connecticut Huskies will face off in a Big East clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Bluejays and the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Creighton wrapped it up with a 75-62 win on the road. Creighton got double-digit scores from four players: guard Baylor Scheierman (19), guard Ryan Nembhard (15), center Ryan Kalkbrenner (13), and forward Arthur Kaluma (11).
Meanwhile, UConn had enough points to win and then some against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday, taking their game 87-72. UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Tristen Newton led the charge as he posted a triple-double on 12 points, 12 assists, and ten rebounds.
Their wins bumped Creighton to 16-8 and the Huskies to 19-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bluejays and UConn clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Creighton have won five out of their last six games against Connecticut.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Connecticut 69 vs. Creighton 60
- Mar 02, 2022 - Creighton 64 vs. Connecticut 62
- Feb 01, 2022 - Creighton 59 vs. Connecticut 55
- Mar 12, 2021 - Creighton 59 vs. Connecticut 56
- Jan 23, 2021 - Creighton 74 vs. Connecticut 66
- Dec 20, 2020 - Creighton 76 vs. Connecticut 74