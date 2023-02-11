Who's Playing

Connecticut @ Creighton

Current Records: Connecticut 19-6; Creighton 16-8

What to Know

The #23 Creighton Bluejays and the #21 Connecticut Huskies will face off in a Big East clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Bluejays and the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Creighton wrapped it up with a 75-62 win on the road. Creighton got double-digit scores from four players: guard Baylor Scheierman (19), guard Ryan Nembhard (15), center Ryan Kalkbrenner (13), and forward Arthur Kaluma (11).

Meanwhile, UConn had enough points to win and then some against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday, taking their game 87-72. UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Tristen Newton led the charge as he posted a triple-double on 12 points, 12 assists, and ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped Creighton to 16-8 and the Huskies to 19-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bluejays and UConn clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton have won five out of their last six games against Connecticut.