Who's Playing

DePaul @ Creighton

Current Records: DePaul 6-6; Creighton 7-6

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons are 0-14 against the Creighton Bluejays since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Blue Demons and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton will be strutting in after a victory while DePaul will be stumbling in from a loss.

DePaul took a serious blow against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, falling 83-45. Guard Umoja Gibson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Butler Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Creighton proved too difficult a challenge. The Bluejays made easy work of the Bulldogs and carried off a 78-56 win. Four players on Creighton scored in the double digits: center Ryan Kalkbrenner (19), guard Baylor Scheierman (14), forward Arthur Kaluma (12), and guard Ryan Nembhard (11).

DePaul's defeat took them down to 6-6 while Creighton's victory pulled them up to 7-6. In their victory, Creighton relied heavily on Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 19 points. the Blue Demons will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Creighton have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last eight years.