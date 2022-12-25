Who's Playing
DePaul @ Creighton
Current Records: DePaul 6-6; Creighton 7-6
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons are 0-14 against the Creighton Bluejays since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Blue Demons and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton will be strutting in after a victory while DePaul will be stumbling in from a loss.
DePaul took a serious blow against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, falling 83-45. Guard Umoja Gibson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 3-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Butler Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Creighton proved too difficult a challenge. The Bluejays made easy work of the Bulldogs and carried off a 78-56 win. Four players on Creighton scored in the double digits: center Ryan Kalkbrenner (19), guard Baylor Scheierman (14), forward Arthur Kaluma (12), and guard Ryan Nembhard (11).
DePaul's defeat took them down to 6-6 while Creighton's victory pulled them up to 7-6. In their victory, Creighton relied heavily on Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 19 points. the Blue Demons will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
Creighton have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last eight years.
