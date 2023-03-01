Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Creighton

Current Records: Georgetown 7-23; Creighton 18-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Georgetown Hoyas will be on the road. The Hoyas and the Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Georgetown hasn't won a contest against Creighton since March 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Georgetown has to be aching after a bruising 88-68 loss to the Providence Friars on Sunday. Georgetown's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Primo Spears, who had 26 points, and guard Jay Heath, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Creighton ended up a good deal behind the Villanova Wildcats when they played this past Saturday, losing 79-67. Despite the loss, the Bluejays had strong showings from forward Arthur Kaluma, who had 19 points in addition to six rebounds, and center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 18 points along with five boards. Kaluma had some trouble finding his footing against the Marquette Golden Eagles last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Hoyas have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 18.5-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-3 ATS in away games but only 14-16 all in all.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Creighton have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Georgetown.