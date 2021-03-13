The 2021 Big East Tournament concludes Saturday evening with the championship matchup at Madison Square Garden. The Creighton Bluejays (20-7) take on Patrick Ewing's Georgetown Hoyas (12-12), with an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament on the line. Creighton toppled Butler and UConn on consecutive days to advance to the final. Georgetown began its surprising run on Wednesday, knocking off Marquette, Villanova and Seton Hall during its time in New York.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in New York. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bluejays as 8.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 143 in the latest Creighton vs. Georgetown odds.

Creighton vs. Georgetown spread: Creighton -8.5

Creighton vs. Georgetown over-under: 143 points

Creighton vs. Georgetown money line: Creighton -420; Georgetown +320

CRE: The Bluejays are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight games

GTWN: The Hoyas are 7-2 against the spread in the last nine games

Why Creighton can cover



The Bluejays are No. 2 in the Big East in adjusted offensive efficiency (117.0), and that is a top-12 figure in the country. Creighton is also a top-10 team in the nation in effective field goal percentage (56.4 percent), leading the Big East, and that includes excellent marks in 2-point shooting (56.9 percent) and 3-point shooting (37.1 percent).

The Bluejays should have the edge in the turnover battle, with Creighton committing a turnover on only 15.9 percent of offensive possessions and Georgetown ranking as a below-average team in both taking care of the ball and forcing turnovers defensively. Creighton's defense is also potent, including the No. 2 mark in overall efficiency during Big East play. The Bluejays hold their opponents to an effective field-goal percentage of 46.6 percent, well below the national average of 50.1 percent, and Creighton also effectively keeps opponents off the free throw line.

Why Georgetown can cover

The Hoyas are playing extremely well, and their season is on the line since they need to win this game to advance to the NCAA Tournament. Georgetown leads the Big East in 3-point shooting, converting 37.6 percent of its long-range attempts during conference play. The Hoyas are also shooting a robust 78.1 percent from the free-throw line against Big East foes, and Georgetown is No. 2 in the conference in offensive rebounding, grabbing 32.5 percent of its own missed shots.

On the defensive end, the Hoyas land in the top-five among Big East teams in shooting efficiency allowed, free-throw rate allowed and block rate. In fact, Georgetown lands within the top tier of the country in preventing opponents from getting to the charity stripe, which could be pivotal within the confines of a title game. Beyond the numbers, Georgetown is 7-2 in the last nine games, and the Hoyas are clearly operating at a level that doesn't align with a 12-12 overall record as they look to steal an NCAA Tournament bid.

