Creighton vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Creighton (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)

Current Records: Creighton 1-1; Louisiana Tech 2-0

Last Season Records: Creighton 18-14; Louisiana Tech 20-13

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays will square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Michigan Wolverines took down Creighton 79-69. G Ty-Shon Alexander and G Marcus Zegarowski were two go-getters for the Bluejays despite the loss. The former had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds, while the latter had 18 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the Wiley Wildcats 98-52.

Louisiana Tech's win lifted them to 2-0 while Creighton's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Louisiana Tech can repeat their recent success or if Creighton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Bettors have moved against the Bluejays slightly, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.