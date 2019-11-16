Creighton vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Creighton vs. Louisiana Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Creighton (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)
Current Records: Creighton 1-1; Louisiana Tech 2-0
Last Season Records: Creighton 18-14; Louisiana Tech 20-13
What to Know
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will square off against the Creighton Bluejays at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Louisiana Tech should still be feeling good after a victory, while Creighton will be looking to right the ship.
Louisiana Tech took their game with ease, bagging a 98-52 win over the Wiley Wildcats.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Michigan Wolverines took down Creighton 79-69. Creighton's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Ty-Shon Alexander, who had 20 points along with eight rebounds, and G Marcus Zegarowski, who had 18 points along with six rebounds.
Creighton's loss took them down to 1-1 while Louisiana Tech's victory pulled them up to 2-0. A win for the Bluejays would reverse both their bad luck and Louisiana Tech's good luck. We'll see if the Bluejays manage to pull off that tough task or if the Bulldogs keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
