Marquette @ Creighton

Current Records: Marquette 21-6; Creighton 18-9

The #10 Marquette Golden Eagles and the #19 Creighton Bluejays are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Marquette and the Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Golden Eagles escaped with a win last week against the Xavier Musketeers by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68. Marquette can attribute much of their success to guard Stevie Mitchell, who had 17 points along with six steals.

Meanwhile, Creighton was able to grind out a solid victory over the St. John's Red Storm this past Saturday, winning 77-67. Creighton relied on the efforts of guard Ryan Nembhard, who had 16 points and five assists, and center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 12 points in addition to eight boards and four blocks.

Marquette is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. If their 18-9 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Golden Eagles are now 21-6 while the Bluejays sit at 18-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Marquette ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.3 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Creighton is 14th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average.

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

The Bluejays are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Creighton and Marquette both have eight wins in their last 16 games.