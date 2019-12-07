Creighton vs. Nebraska: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Creighton (home) vs. Nebraska (away)

Current Records: Creighton 6-2; Nebraska 4-4

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' road trip will continue as they head to the Creighton Bluejays' court at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton should still be feeling good after a win, while Nebraska will be looking to right the ship.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets took down Nebraska 73-56. G Jervay Green wasn't much of a difference maker for Nebraska; he played for 34 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Creighton also played a game with a lot of turnovers (21) and won 72-60 over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Four players on the Bluejays scored in the double digits: F Christian Bishop (17), G Ty-Shon Alexander (14), G Marcus Zegarowski (14), and G Mitch Ballock (12).

Nebraska is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers had enough points to win and then some against the Bluejays when the two teams last met in last December, taking their matchup 94-75. Will the Cornhuskers repeat their success, or do the Bluejays have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.95

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Creighton have won three out of their last four games against Nebraska.