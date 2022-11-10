Who's Playing

North Dakota @ No. 9 Creighton

Current Records: North Dakota 1-0; Creighton 1-0

What to Know

The #9 Creighton Bluejays will stay at home another game and welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays were 23-12 last season and are coming off of a 72-60 victory against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Monday. North Dakota was 6-25 last year and is coming off of a 65-57 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Monday.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Creighton ranked second worst with respect to turnovers per game last year, where the team accrued 14.1 on average. North Dakota experienced some struggles of their own as they were 104th worst when it came to takeaways last year, with the squad coming up with only ten on average (bottom 100%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Creighton has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 28-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 27-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Creighton won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.