The 13th-seeded Ohio Bobcats go for another major upset when they face the fifth-seeded Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday. Ohio (16-7) shocked defending national champion Virginia 62-58 in Saturday's first-round game. The Bobcats finished fifth in the Mid-American Conference but won the conference tournament to earn their bid. Creighton (21-8), which was second in the Big East and lost to Georgetown in the conference championship game, hung on for a 63-62 victory against 12th-seeded UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. It is expected to be a high-scoring affair, with the Bobcats coming in averaging more than 80 points and the Bluejays scoring 76.5.

Tip-off from Hinkle Fieldhouse is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The Bluejays are a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Ohio vs. Creighton odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 149.

Ohio vs. Creighton spread: Bluejays -5.5

Ohio vs. Creighton over-under: 149 points

Ohio vs. Creighton money line: Bobcats +190, Bluejays -230

OHIO: The Bobcats dish out 17.9 assists per game, good for sixth in Division I

CREI: G Marcus Zegarowski has scored in double figures in 25 of 27 games

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton is 10-10 against the spread after a victory this season. The Bluejays rely on a balanced attack that features five starters who score in double figures. Marcus Zegarowski leads the team in scoring (15.6) and assists (4.5), and he shoots 41.5 percent from 3-point range. He should be able to take advantage of a Bobcats perimeter defense that allows opponents to shoot almost 34 percent from long range (163rd in NCAA).

The junior also contributes 1.3 steals to the Bluejays' 7.1 per-game average, and Creighton's defense allows just over 68 points per contest. Ohio yields 72.6 per contest, ranking 239th in Division I. Senior forwards Damien Jefferson and Christian Bishop are an effective inside combo, combining for 23 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Bishop had a double-double on Saturday with 15 points and 11 boards, and he was sixth in the nation in field-goal percentage at 67.5 in the regular season.

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio is 4-0 against the spread in its last four NCAA Tournament games, and point guard Jason Preston has been making a name for himself. The junior is averaging 16.3 points per game and ranks sixth in the nation at 7.3 assists. He scored just 11 on Saturday but had 13 rebounds and eight assists. His court awareness is impeccable, and he has been the critical piece for an offense that ranks 22nd in the nation in scoring at 80.1 points per game.

In Saturday's victory, Ben Vander Plas handled the scoring for the Bobcats, who are 5-0 against the spread in their last five as an underdog. The forward scored 17, including 10 straight points during one stretch. He averages 13 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Preston, Vander Plas and forward Ben Roderick also are potent 3-point shooters, combining to hit 135-of-351 tries (38.5 percent). The Bobcats shoot 48.7 overall (18th in the nation), led by Dwight Wilson (65.6, third in NCAA).

