The No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays and the No. 11 seed Oregon Ducks will battle in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Both teams won their first-round March Madness contests with ease on Thursday. The Ducks upset sixth-seeded South Carolina, 87-73, while the Bluejays knocked off No. 14 Akron by a 77-60 score. Oregon has won five straight games overall, while Creighton has won four of its last five.

Tipoff from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The Bluejays are 5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Creighton odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146. Before making any Creighton vs. Oregon picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Creighton vs. Oregon spread: Bluejays -5

Creighton vs. Oregon over/under: 146 points

Creighton vs. Oregon money line: Bluejays -216, Ducks +178

CREI: The Bluejays are 10-5 ATS when favored away from home

ORE: The Over is 7-3 in Ducks' games when they are the underdog

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton is elite offensively, with impressive metrics both inside the arc and outside the arc. The team ranks third in all of college basketball in 2-point percentage (60.5), while also ranking sixth in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). Both of those strengths were on full display in the first-round win over Akron as the Bluejays put 77 points on a team that had the best scoring-defense in the MAC this season, allowing just 65.9 points coming into that game.

The Bluejays are no slouches on the other end of the court either, as their conservative style of play limits opportunities for easy points. Creighton commits the fewest fouls per game, and as a result, it also allows the fewest free throw attempts in the country. Additionally, the Bluejays pound the glass like few others, which reduces second-chance opportunities, as the team ranks fourth nationally in defensive rebounds per game.

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks have an explosive go-to scorer in sixth-year guard Jermaine Couisnard. The South Carolina transfer lit up his former team on Thursday with 40 points on 14 of 22 shooting (63.6%). Couisnard became just the sixth player in NCAA Tournament history -- and the first since 1988 -- to have at least 40 points and six assists in a March Madness game. Couisnard also brings it on the defensive end of the court as he has at least one steal in 10 straight games and ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 1.6 steals per game.

Oregon's offensive potential is evident in that even with his exploits, Couisnard isn't the team's leading scorer. That honor goes into center N'Faly Dante, who not only leads the team in points (16.5) but also rebounds (8.7), blocks (1.9) and steals (1.7). He is nearly automatic with his shot as he's converting a mind-boggling 84.1% of his field goal attempts over the last seven games. Faly is averaging 19.9 points over that stretch and is coming off a 23-point effort versus South Carolina.

