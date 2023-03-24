The last remaining double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament takes the floor in Sweet 16 action on Friday as No. 15 seed Princeton plays No. 6 seed Creighton for a spot in the Elite Eight. The Tigers are seeking to become the second No. 15 seed in as many years to reach a Regional final game after Saint Peter's became the first to ever do it last season. There is nothing flukey about how Princeton reached this point, using excellent defense and relentless rebounding to upset Arizona and Missouri last weekend during first and second-round action. Playing a disciplined Creighton team represents a new challenge, however.

Creighton is particularly savvy on the defensive end; the Bluejays avoid fouling better than almost any team in the country. Instead, they invite opponents to attack the paint, where 7-foot-1 rim protector Ryan Kalkbrenner awaits. Kalkbrenner is also the team's leading scorer and an all-around menace on both ends of the floor. But Creighton has other capable players as well, including sophomore point guard Ryan Nembhard, who exploded for 30 points in Creighton's victory over Baylor during the second round. The Bluejays are not a deep team, especially amid the loss of reserve wing Mason Miller due to injury, but they are sound in every facet of the game.

Watch Creighton vs. Princeton in Sweet 16

Date: Friday, March 24 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: TBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Creighton vs. Princeton: What to know

Princeton did more than enough to come away with a big second-round win over Missouri in a 78-63 victory. The Tigers can attribute much of their success to guard Ryan Langborg, who had 22 points in addition to six boards, and guard Blake Peters, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays netted an 85-76 win over Baylor to advance to this stage in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Among those leading the charge for Creighton was Nembhard, who had 30 points.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind: Princeton is 13th-worst nationally in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. The Bluejays have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 348th fewest takeaways in the country, having accrued only 9.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels could ultimately end up costing the losing team.