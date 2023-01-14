Who's Playing
Providence @ Creighton
Current Records: Providence 14-3; Creighton 9-8
What to Know
The Creighton Bluejays and the #19 Providence Friars are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Creighton and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The teams split their matchups last year, with Providence winning the first 72-51 at home and Creighton taking the second 85-58.
It was close but no cigar for Creighton as they fell 90-87 to the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points in addition to eight boards.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Providence and the St. John's Red Storm clashed on Saturday, but Providence ultimately edged out the opposition 83-80. The Friars got double-digit scores from five players: guard Noah Locke (20), guard Devin Carter (19), forward Ed Croswell (14), guard Alyn Breed (14), and guard Bryce Hopkins (10).
The Bluejays are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Providence has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Providence's victory lifted them to 14-3 while Creighton's loss dropped them down to 9-8. In their win, Providence relied heavily on Devin Carter, who had 19 points and five assists along with five rebounds. Creighton will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Bluejays are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Creighton and Providence both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Creighton 85 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 51
- Jan 20, 2021 - Providence 74 vs. Creighton 70
- Jan 02, 2021 - Creighton 67 vs. Providence 65
- Feb 05, 2020 - Providence 73 vs. Creighton 56
- Jan 18, 2020 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 74
- Mar 06, 2019 - Creighton 76 vs. Providence 70
- Dec 31, 2018 - Creighton 79 vs. Providence 68
- Mar 08, 2018 - Providence 72 vs. Creighton 68
- Jan 20, 2018 - Providence 85 vs. Creighton 71
- Dec 31, 2017 - Creighton 83 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Creighton 70 vs. Providence 58
- Feb 22, 2017 - Providence 68 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Creighton 78 vs. Providence 64
- Mar 02, 2016 - Providence 70 vs. Creighton 66
- Jan 12, 2016 - Providence 50 vs. Creighton 48