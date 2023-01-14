Who's Playing

Providence @ Creighton

Current Records: Providence 14-3; Creighton 9-8

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays and the #19 Providence Friars are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Creighton and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The teams split their matchups last year, with Providence winning the first 72-51 at home and Creighton taking the second 85-58.

It was close but no cigar for Creighton as they fell 90-87 to the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points in addition to eight boards.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Providence and the St. John's Red Storm clashed on Saturday, but Providence ultimately edged out the opposition 83-80. The Friars got double-digit scores from five players: guard Noah Locke (20), guard Devin Carter (19), forward Ed Croswell (14), guard Alyn Breed (14), and guard Bryce Hopkins (10).

The Bluejays are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Providence has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Providence's victory lifted them to 14-3 while Creighton's loss dropped them down to 9-8. In their win, Providence relied heavily on Devin Carter, who had 19 points and five assists along with five rebounds. Creighton will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Creighton and Providence both have eight wins in their last 16 games.