The No. 11 Creighton Bluejays visit the Providence Friars in a key Big East Conference matchup on Saturday. Both teams are tied for third place in the conference at 3-1. Creighton (7-2) has won three straight games and is 2-1 on the road, while Providence has won two in a row and is 4-0 on its home court. The Friars lead the all-time series 16-11, including a 9-3 edge at home. Tip-off from Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I., is set for noon ET.

Providence had three consecutive games postponed due to opponents having COVID issues, while Creighton had its last game vs. Georgetown postponed. The Bluejays are four-point favorites in the latest Creighton vs. Providence odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 146.5. Before making any Providence vs. Creighton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's off to a profitable start in the 2020-21 season, going 16-12 on all its top-rated picks and returning almost $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Creighton vs. Providence. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Providence vs. Creighton:

Creighton vs. Providence spread: Creighton -4

Creighton vs. Providence over-under: 146 points

Creighton vs. Providence money line: Creighton -190; Providence +160

CU: The Bluejays return four starters and five of their top six scorers from last season

PROV: The Friars have posted a 121-269 mark all-time vs. top-25 teams, including a 5-4 mark in 2019-20

Latest Odds: Providence Friars +4 Bet Now

Why Creighton can cover

The Bluejays have five players averaging in double figures, including senior guard Denzel Mahoney, who is averaging 15 points per game. He is also second on the team in rebounding, averaging 5.1 boards, to go along with 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals. He is hitting 44 percent of his field goals, including 40.7 percent from 3-point range. He is also an 81.8 percent free throw shooter. He has scored in double figures in seven of eight games, including the last six games he's played in.

Junior guard Marcus Zegarowski is the leading returning scorer in the Big East from a year ago, averaging 13.8 points and five assists per game this year. The preseason Big East Player of the Year and preseason first-team All-American is on the Naismith, Wooden and Bob Cousy Point Guard Watch Lists. Against Omaha on Dec. 1, he recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 assists. Last season, he led Creighton with 156 assists, an average of five per game.

Why Providence can cover

The Friars are led in scoring by junior guard David Duke, who had game high of 22 points and a career-high 13 rebounds and eight assists on Wednesday against Butler. For the year, Duke is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, one steal and 0.3 blocks per game. He is hitting 46.5 percent of his shots from the floor, including 40.9 percent from 3-point range. He is also hitting a team-best 83.1 percent of his free throws.

Also leading Providence is senior center Nate Watson, who is averaging 19 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Watson has scored in double figures in all 10 games, including a pair of 23-point games against Fairfield on Nov. 25 and Seton Hall on Dec. 20.

How to make Creighton vs. Providence picks

The model has simulated Providence vs. Creighton 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Providence vs. Creighton? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.