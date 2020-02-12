Creighton vs. Seton Hall odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 12 predictions by model on 42-27 run

Two of the top teams in the Big East Conference will battle when the No. 10 Seton Hall Pirates host the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The Bluejays (18-6), who are tied for second in the conference with Villanova and Marquette at 7-4, are 4-4 on the road, while the Pirates (18-5), first in the league at 10-1, are 9-2 at home this season. Creighton has won five of six, including a 94-82 win over St. John's on Saturday. Seton Hall, meanwhile, has won 12 of its last 13 games.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Pirates are six-point favorites in the latest Creighton vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 146.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall spread: Seton Hall -6

Creighton vs. Seton Hall over-under: 146 points

Creighton vs. Seton Hall money line: Creighton +213, Seton Hall -267

CU: Creighton is 26th in 3-point percentage nationally at 37.3

SH: Seton Hall is 18-5 on its home floor since the start of the 2018-19 season

Why Seton Hall can cover

The Pirates lead the all-time series 14-6 and have won four of the last five in a series that dates back to 1949. Seton Hall is 9-3 in home games against Creighton, and swept last year's series, beating the Bluejays twice in an eight-day stretch – 63-58 in Newark on Feb. 9 and 81-75 in Omaha on Feb. 17.

Senior All-American candidate Myles Powell is averaging 21.9 points per game, an average that ranks 10th in Division I and second in the Big East, and he's averaging 23.8 points in the 19 games he has not fouled out. At Villanova on Saturday, Powell became the program's all-time leader in 3-point field goals with 328.

Why Creighton can cover

Even so, the Pirates aren't a lock to cover the Seton Hall vs. Creighton spread. That's because the Bluejays have also played well and have already clinched their fifth straight winning season and 22nd in 23 years. Creighton is also eyeing its third NCAA Tournament appearance in four years after missing out last season. The Bluejays have made five NCAA Tournament appearances since 2011-12.

Junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander, who surpassed 1,000 career points at Georgetown on Jan. 15, leads the Bluejays in scoring at 16.4 points per game. He is also averaging 5.6 rebounds, while hitting 38.9 percent of his 3-pointers and 85.6 percent of his free throws. He has posted double-doubles in wins over Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Villanova. In addition, Creighton has covered the spread in four of its last five games against Big East opponents.

