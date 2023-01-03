The Creighton Bluejays will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday night. Creighton lost six straight games in December, but it bounced back with wins over Butler and DePaul. Seton Hall snapped a three-game losing streak with an 88-66 win over St. John's on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Bluejays are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Creighton vs. Seton Hall odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 135.5.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall spread: Creighton -8.5

Creighton vs. Seton Hall over/under: 135.5 points

Creighton vs. Seton Hall money line: Creighton -415, Seton Hall +310

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton is well rested coming into this matchup, as it has not played since beating DePaul on Christmas Day. The Bluejays were dominant in that performance, taking an early lead and never trailing in an 80-65 final. They have now won back-to-back games, as they took care of business in a 78-56 win over Butler on Dec. 22.

The Bluejays shot 8 of 16 from beyond the arc in its win over the Bulldogs before knocking down 16 of 29 against DePaul. Trey Alexander drilled seven 3-pointers en route to a career-high 32 points against the Blue Demons. Creighton has won and covered the spread in four of its last six games against Seton Hall.

Why Seton Hall can cover

Seton Hall is coming off its first Big East win under first-year head coach Shaheen Holloway, outrebounding St. John's 42-32 in an 88-66 win. The Pirates were paced by Kadary Richmond and Tyrese Samuel, who combined to score 35 points and grab 18 rebounds. The team also dished out a season-high 17 assists on 33 field goals, with seven different players recording at least one assist.

Senior guard Al-Amir Dawes leads Seton Hall with 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, as he is one of four players on the team who is averaging double figures. Junior guard Dre Davis (10.7), Richmond (10.3) and Samuel (10.6) have all been key contributors. Seton Hall has covered the spread in six of its last eight road games, while Creighton has covered once in its last six games.

