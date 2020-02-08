Creighton vs. St. John's: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

St. John's @ Creighton

Current Records: St. John's 13-10; Creighton 17-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #21 Creighton Bluejays are heading back home. Creighton and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Creighton in their past three games, so St. John's might be catching them at a good time.

The contest between the Bluejays and the Providence Friars on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Bluejays falling 73-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Creighton back was the mediocre play of guard Marcus Zegarowski, who did not have his best game; he finished with only three points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, St. John's was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 73-72 to the Georgetown Hoyas. A silver lining for St. John's was the play of guard Julian Champagnie, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Creighton is now 17-6 while St. John's sits at 13-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Creighton enters the matchup with only 4.7 steals given up per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. But St. John's comes into the game boasting the third most steals per game in college basketball at 10.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $18.75

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Creighton have won six out of their last eight games against St. John's.