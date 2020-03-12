Creighton vs. St. John's odds, line: 2020 Big East Tournament picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

The No. 7 Creighton Bluejays, the top seed in the 2020 Big East Tournament, will look to win their eighth game in nine tries when they face the ninth-seeded St. John's Red Storm on Thursday in New York. The Bluejays (24-7), co-champions of the Big East with Villanova and Seton Hall, finished 13-5 in league play, while the Red Storm (17-15), who tied for eighth in the conference at 5-13, defeated Georgetown 75-62 in Wednesday's first-round matchup.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden is set for noon ET. Creighton leads the all-time series 11-10. The Bluejays are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Creighton vs. St. John's odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 151.5. Before making any St. John's vs. Creighton picks, check out the 2020 Big East Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

St. John's vs. Creighton spread: Creighton -5.5

St. John's vs. Creighton over-under: 151.5 points

St. John's vs. Creighton money line: Creighton -224; St. John's +184

SJ: Is averaging 74.6 points per game

CU: Is eighth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 38.3

Why Creighton can cover

The Bluejays have been dominant against unranked opponents, going 18-5, and rank tied for sixth nationally with nine Quadrant 1 victories this season, including five on the road, tied for fifth-most in the country. Under 10th-year coach Greg McDermott, the Big East Coach of the Year, Creighton has compiled a 231-116 (.667) record. McDermott is 9-5 against St. John's.

Offensively, the Bluejays are led by junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander, who is averaging 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He has scored in double figures in 15 straight games and has posted three double-doubles this season. He has scored 24 points in three games this year, and had 15 in a 77-60 win over Seton Hall in the regular-season finale on March 7.

Why St. John's can cover

Even so, the Bluejays aren't a lock to cover the St. John's vs. Creighton spread. That's because the Red Storm split a pair of games with the Bluejays this season, winning 91-71 on their home court. Six St. John's players are averaging double figures in scoring against Creighton, led by sophomore forward Marcellus Earlington (14.5) and junior guard-forward LJ Figueroa (14.0). The Red Storm forced a combined 15 turnovers and had six steals this year against the Bluejays.

For the season, Figueroa is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He has been red hot of late, scoring 22 points in Wednesday's win over Georgetown and 15 in a March 7 victory over Marquette. He has scored in double figures in 22 games this season and has recorded two double-doubles, including one against the Bluejays on March 1.

How to make St. John's vs. Creighton picks

