Creighton vs. St. John's odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven model

The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East clash at noon ET Sunday at Carnesecca Arena. St. John's is 14-14 overall and 11-6 at home, while the Bluejays are 22-6 overall and 6-4 on the road. Creighton enters Sunday's matchup having won nine of its last 10 games. St. John's, meanwhile, has lost six of its last seven. The Bluejays are favored by five-points in the latest St. John's vs. Creighton odds, while the over-under is set at 153.5.

St. John's vs. Creighton spread: Creighton -5

St. John's vs. Creighton over-under: 153.5 points

St. John's vs. Creighton money line: St. John's +170, Creighton -208

What you need to know about St. John's

The contest between St. John's and the Villanova Wildcats this past Wednesday was not particularly close, with St. John's falling 71-60. The Red Storm got double-digit scores from four players: forward Marcellus Earlington (12), guard Rasheem Dunn (12), guard Greg Williams Jr. (10), and guard Julian Champagnie (10).

The Red Storm enter Sunday's contest averaging 74.2 points per game this season. They're led by LJ Figueroa, who's averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. In his last meeting against Creighton, Figueroa finished with 12 points, three assists and one steal.

What you need to know about Creighton

Everything went Creighton's way against the Butler Bulldogs last week as the Bluejays made off with an 81-59 victory. Forward Christian Bishop was the offensive standout of the game for the Bluejays, picking up 19 points and five assists along with seven boards and four blocks.

In addition, Creighton has dominated St. John's recently. In fact, the Bluejays are 7-2 in their last nine meetings against St. John's. Plus, the Bluejays feature one of the most potent offenses in college basketball, averaging 78.2 points per game, which ranks 25th in the nation.

How to make St. John's vs. Creighton picks

