The seventh-ranked Creighton Bluejays will look to continue their home court dominance when they take on the visiting St. John's Red Storm in a key Big East Conference matchup on Saturday. The Bluejays (9-2), who are second in the Big East at 5-1, are 6-1 on their home floor this season. The Red Storm (6-5), ninth in the conference at 1-4, are 0-3 on the road. Creighton has won five games in a row, including a 94-76 win at St. John's on Dec. 17 in Queens, N.Y.

Tip-off from CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., is set for noon ET. Creighton leads the all-time series 12-10, including an 8-1 edge in Omaha. The Bluejays are 13.5-point favorites in the latest St. John's vs. Creighton odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 159.

St. John's vs. Creighton spread: Creighton -13.5

St. John's vs. Creighton over-under: 159 points

St. John's vs. Creighton money line: Creighton -1100; St. John's +700

SJ: Junior forward Isaih Moore is fifth in the Big East, averaging 1.6 blocks in conference play

CREI: Returns four starters and five of its top six scorers from last season

Why Creighton can cover



The Bluejays are led by junior guard Marcus Zegarowski. The Preseason Big East Player of the Year and a Preseason All-American by multiple outlets leads Creighton in scoring at 14.1 points per game. He is connecting on 40.5 percent of his 3-point field goals and 77.3 percent of his free throws. He is also averaging 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He enters Saturday's game with 989 career points, 45th in school history.

Also powering Creighton is senior guard-forward Denzel Mahoney, who is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He led the Bluejays with 19 points at No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 8 and is the team's active leading scorer with 1,480 career points when including his first two seasons at Southeast Missouri State. He won the Big East Sixth Man Award last season. He has 10 or more points in 22 of 31 games played as a Bluejay.

Why St. John's can cover

The Red Storm is powered by sophomore guard Julian Champagnie, who is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, two assists, 1.6 steals and one block per game, all in the top 10 among Big East players. He is hitting 44.5 percent of his field goals and 90.5 percent of his free throws. He has scored double figures in all nine appearances this season and in 16 of the last 17 games dating back to 2019-20. His best game was a 29-point performance against Boston College on Nov. 30.

Also leading the St. John's offense is junior guard Greg Williams Jr., who has scored in double figures seven times in 11 appearances, matching his double-figure scoring performances in his first two seasons at the school. Williams averages 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. He is in the top-15 in Big East Conference shooting, connecting on 46.7 percent of his shots from the floor. He has connected on 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range for 54.5 percent over the past three games.

