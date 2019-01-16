Creighton vs. St. John's odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-8 roll

The college basketball schedule continues with a critical Big East matchup Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena in New York. St. John's will host Creighton, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET as both teams look to snap conference losing streaks as they pursue an NCAA Tournament bid. The Red Storm are 2.5-point favorites at home with the total at 162 in the latest St. John's vs. Creighton odds. St. John's started the season 12-0 before losing three of its past five, while Creighton is 10-7 after a brutal nonconference schedule and three consecutive losses in the league. So before you make your St. John's vs. Creighton picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 11 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-8 run on all of its top-rated plays. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model takes aim at this Big East matchup. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also has an extremely strong pick against the spread, saying one side hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

For Creighton vs. St. John's, the model knows that these are two of the highest-scoring teams in the nation. And even with St. John's star Shamorie Ponds (back) potentially out for a second consecutive game Wednesday, the offensive versatility of Mustapha Heron and L.J. Figueroa give the Red Storm plenty of scoring pop to take advantage of a middling Creighton defense.

Heron and Figueroa provide length on the perimeter at 6-feet-5 and 6-6, and they use their size and athleticism to get to the rim and convert. However, they're also both extremely effective shooters, with Heron hitting 44.3 percent from beyond the arc and Figueroa shooting 42.6 percent on 3-pointers.

With Creighton ranking 179th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency and 274th at defending the 3-point line, St. John's is a major threat from beyond the arc. They shoot 39.3 percent from deep as a team.

But just because the Red Storm have a strong point guard doesn't mean they can cover the Creighton vs. St. John's spread.

Creighton's MO has been to space the floor with capable shooters, create space for driving lanes, and knock down open shots as defenses are forced to collapse. It's a huge part of the reason why they rank No. 8 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Sophomore guard Mitchell Ballock has been key despite a usage rate of just 15.7 percent. He's shooting 49.4 percent from beyond the arc and also leads the team in assists with 3.6 per game. That makes him the 13th-most efficient player in the entire country.

Who wins Creighton vs. St. John's? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over, all from the model that has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players the last two years.