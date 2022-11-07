Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ No. 9 Creighton

What to Know

The #9 Creighton Bluejays and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at CHI Health Center Omaha to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Bluejays were 23-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Kansas Jayhawks 79-72. Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) struggled last season, ending up 10-20.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Creighton held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, good for 23rd in college basketball (top 7%). On the other end of the spectrum, St. Thomas (MN)s allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 49% from the floor, which was the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 102%) in college basketball. The good news for St. Thomas (MN), of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.