Two of the more intriguing teams in the West Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament meet in the opening round on Saturday. The No. 5 seed Creighton Bluejays take on the No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in a matchup projected to be close-fought. Creighton reached the Big East Tournament final before falling to Georgetown. Santa Barbara claimed the Big West title with 18 wins in the last 19 games.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bluejays as 7.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137.5 in the latest Creighton vs. UC Santa Barbara odds.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UC Santa Barbara vs. Creighton:

Creighton vs. UC Santa Barbara spread: Creighton -7.5

Creighton vs. UC Santa Barbara over-under: 137.5 points

Creighton vs. UC Santa Barbara money line: Creighton -350, UCSB +280

CREI: The Bluejays are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

UCSB: The Gauchos are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton is one of the best shooting teams in the country, posting a 55.7 percent effective field goal shooting mark for the season. The Bluejays convert 56.3 percent of their 2-point shots and 34.9 percent of their 3-pointers, with both marks landing well above the national average. Creighton is also an excellent team when it comes to ball security, committing a turnover on only 15.9 percent of possessions. The Bluejays are a fantastic offensive team overall, ranking in the top 15 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Creighton is also potent on the other end, holding opponents to just 32.1 percent shooting on 3-point attempts and 46.0 percent on 2-point attempts. The Bluejays have a strong block rate (9.4 percent) and a strong steal rate (10.1 percent), both of which could help against Santa Barbara.

Why UC Santa Barbara can cover

The Gauchos are an above-average offensive team, leading the Big West in both overall offensive efficiency and shooting efficiency. UC Santa Barbara is converting 54.4 percent of its 2-point attempts and 76.3 percent of its free throw attempts, landing well above the national average in both categories. The Gauchos also have only 6.0 percent of their shots blocked by their opponents, a top-10 national figure, and they are good at taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 16.5 percent of possessions.

UC Santa Barbara also has a path to defensive success in this matchup. The Gauchos are above-average for the season in effective field goal percentage allowed, turnover creation rate, defensive rebound rate and free throw rate allowed. Creighton is also one of the worst teams in the country at both creating free throws and converting them, making only 64.2 percent of its attempts. The Bluejays are also poor on the offensive glass, and the Gauchos can close possessions effectively as a result.

How to make UC Santa Barbara vs. Creighton picks

