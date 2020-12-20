The No. 9 Creighton Bluejays visit the Connecticut Huskies in a Big East battle on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are off to strong starts, with Creighton sitting at 5-2 and UConn at 3-0 this season. The Bluejays picked up a road win at St. John's in their last outing, evening their Big East record at 1-1. UConn has not played since defeating USC on Dec. 3, with this matchup scheduled to be the team's first conference clash.

Tip-off is at 12 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bluejays as 3.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 150.5 in the latest Creighton vs. UConn odds. Before you make any UConn vs. Creighton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 8-4 on all its top-rated picks and returning well over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Creighton vs. UConn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UConn vs. Creighton:

Creighton vs. UConn spread: Creighton -3.5

Creighton vs. UConn over-under: 150.5 points

Creighton vs. UConn money line: Creighton -170, UConn +145

CREIGH: The Bluejays are 4-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

UConn: The Huskies are 8-9-1 against the spread in the last 18 conference games

Latest Odds: Connecticut Huskies +3.5 Bet Now

Why Creighton can cover

The Bluejays are an elite offensive team in a few key metrics, and that leads to a top-five national mark in adjusted offensive efficiency. Creighton is tremendous at converting its shot attempts, knocking down 39.8 percent from three-point range and 61.0 percent on two-point attempts. The Bluejays also take care of the ball at an elite level, turning the ball over on only 13.9 percent of possessions.

Junior guard Marcus Zegarowski and senior guard Denzel Mahoney lead the way offensively, with Zegarowski shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range and averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 assists per game. Mahoney leads the team with 16.2 points per game, and he is also converting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc. Defensively, Creighton is holding opponents to just 43.7 percent shooting on two-pointers, and the Bluejays are above-average in block rate (10.8 percent) and steal rate (10.2 percent) this season.

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies are elite in a few areas, including the No. 1 block rate in the country. UConn is blocking an obscene 20.2 percent of shot attempts this season, and the Huskies are a physically gifted team. That physicality also translates to offensive rebounding, with UConn ranking in the top three nationally in grabbing 43.9 percent of its own missed shots. The Huskies are an above-average shooting team, converting 34.4 percent of three-point attempts and 51.6 percent of two-point attempts.

On the other end, UConn ranks in the top 50 in effective field goal percentage allowed, and Creighton shouldn't put a ton of pressure on the rim in terms of generating second-chance opportunities. The Bluejays are near the bottom of the country in offensive rebound rate at just 21.9 percent.

How to make Creighton vs. UConn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with five players projected to score more than 11 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Creighton vs. UConn? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Creighton vs. UConn spread you need to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.