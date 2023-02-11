The No. 23 Creighton Bluejays will try to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the No. 21 Connecticut Huskies on Saturday afternoon. Creighton is tied with three other teams in the loss column atop the Big East standings, while UConn is three games back in the standings. The Huskies notched a 69-60 win over Creighton when these teams met last month.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Bluejays are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Creighton vs. UConn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 142.5.

Creighton vs. Connecticut spread: Creighton -4.5

Creighton vs. Connecticut over/under: 142 points

Creighton vs. Connecticut money line: Creighton -195, Connecticut +162

Why UConn can cover

UConn went through a rough patch in Big East play last month, but it has rounded into form over the past few weeks. The Huskies are riding a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games, including an 87-72 win against No. 10 Marquette on Tuesday. They scored the first bucket of the game and never trailed again, easily covering the 5.5-point spread.

Jordan Hawkins knocked down five 3-pointers for the Huskies in that win, scoring a game-high 20 points. Tristen Newton had his second triple-double of the season with 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, while Adama Sanogo had 18 points and seven rebounds. Newton, a senior guard, is averaging 17.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals over his last four games.

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton went through a stretch of eight losses in 11 games earlier this season, but it has responded with an impressive seven-game winning streak. The Bluejays cruised to a 75-62 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday, as Baylor Scheierman had 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds. They knocked down 12 of 20 from 2-point range in that contest, marking their best outside shooting performance of the campaign.

Their balanced lineup has been their strength all year, as they have five players scoring in double figures. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game, but four different players have led the team in scoring over the past four games. Creighton has won five of the last six meetings between these teams, and the Huskies have only covered the spread once in their last six road games.

