Creighton vs. UTRGV: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Creighton

Current Records: UTRGV 4-5; Creighton 7-2

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros have been homebodies their last four games, but they are heading out on Friday. They will take on the Creighton Bluejays at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, UTRGV and Creighton will really light up the scoreboard.

The Vaqueros simply couldn't be stopped last Friday, as they easily beat the Mid-American Christian Evangels 92-50.

Meanwhile, Creighton had enough points to win and then some against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, taking their matchup 95-76. Among those leading the charge for Creighton was G Marcus Zegarowski, who had 30 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

UTRGV is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 1-5 ATS, to cover the spread.

Their wins bumped the Vaqueros to 4-5 and the Bluejays to 7-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 18-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.