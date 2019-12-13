Creighton vs. UTRGV: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Creighton vs. UTRGV basketball game
Who's Playing
UTRGV @ Creighton
Current Records: UTRGV 4-5; Creighton 7-2
What to Know
The UTRGV Vaqueros have been homebodies their last four games, but they are heading out on Friday. They will take on the Creighton Bluejays at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, UTRGV and Creighton will really light up the scoreboard.
The Vaqueros simply couldn't be stopped last Friday, as they easily beat the Mid-American Christian Evangels 92-50.
Meanwhile, Creighton had enough points to win and then some against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, taking their matchup 95-76. Among those leading the charge for Creighton was G Marcus Zegarowski, who had 30 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.
UTRGV is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 1-5 ATS, to cover the spread.
Their wins bumped the Vaqueros to 4-5 and the Bluejays to 7-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bluejays are a big 18-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan faces Oregon
The Wolverines will play host to the Ducks in a showdown of teams looking to contend for the...
-
Power rankings: Kansas makes big jump
Two games this Saturday feature teams ranked here: Memphis vs. Tennessee and Gonzaga vs. Arizona
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan out of top five
The Wolverines' resume remains bolstered by victories over Gonzaga and North Carolina
-
Ref hit in head by Illini's Cockburn
This was a scary turn of events, but the official is reportedly doing OK
-
Podcast: Beard's incredible run at TTU
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also explain why Ohio State should be the new No. 1
-
Who will be the last undefeated in hoops
This week's peek around hoops has more on Texas Tech beating Louisville, plus Texas' best start...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans