Creighton vs. Villanova: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Villanova @ Creighton

Current Records: Villanova 10-3; Creighton 12-3

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays are 1-8 against the #16 Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton will be seeking to avenge the 66-59 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 6 of last year.

The Bluejays ended up a good deal behind the Butler Bulldogs when they played on Saturday, losing 71-57. G Marcus Zegarowski (15 points) was the top scorer for Creighton.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Villanova and the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Villanova falling 71-60, it was darn close to turning into one. F Jermaine Samuels wasn't much of a difference maker for Villanova and finished with ten points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bluejays are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bluejays are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Villanova have won eight out of their last nine games against Creighton.