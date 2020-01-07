Creighton vs. Villanova: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Creighton vs. Villanova basketball game
Who's Playing
Villanova @ Creighton
Current Records: Villanova 10-3; Creighton 12-3
What to Know
The Creighton Bluejays are 1-8 against the #16 Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton will be seeking to avenge the 66-59 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 6 of last year.
The Bluejays ended up a good deal behind the Butler Bulldogs when they played on Saturday, losing 71-57. G Marcus Zegarowski (15 points) was the top scorer for Creighton.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Villanova and the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Villanova falling 71-60, it was darn close to turning into one. F Jermaine Samuels wasn't much of a difference maker for Villanova and finished with ten points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bluejays are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bluejays are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won eight out of their last nine games against Creighton.
- Feb 06, 2019 - Villanova 66 vs. Creighton 59
- Jan 13, 2019 - Villanova 90 vs. Creighton 78
- Feb 24, 2018 - Creighton 89 vs. Villanova 83
- Feb 01, 2018 - Villanova 98 vs. Creighton 78
- Mar 11, 2017 - Villanova 74 vs. Creighton 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - Villanova 79 vs. Creighton 63
- Dec 31, 2016 - Villanova 80 vs. Creighton 70
- Feb 03, 2016 - Villanova 83 vs. Creighton 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - Villanova 85 vs. Creighton 71
