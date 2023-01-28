The No. 13 Xavier Musketeers will have a chance to remain atop the Big East standings when they face the Creighton Bluejays Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. Xavier has bounced back from its lone conference loss of the season with a pair of wins over Georgetown and No. 19 UConn. Creighton has won three straight games since losing to Xavier in a 90-87 final on Jan. 11. You can stream the game on Paramount+ and get 30 days free by using the promo code PLAYOFFS.

Tipoff is set for 12:15 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha. The latest Creighton vs. Xavier odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Bluejays as 5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 158.

How to watch Xavier vs. Creighton

Creighton vs. Xavier date: Saturday, Jan. 28

Creighton vs. Xavier time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Creighton vs. Xavier TV channel: CBS

Creighton vs. Xavier live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Creighton vs. Xavier

Before tuning into the Xavier vs. Creighton game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 12 of the season 45-26 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,100 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Xavier vs. Creighton, the model projects that the Bluejays cover the spread as 5-point home favorites. Each of Xavier's last three losses this season have come away from home, including a loss at DePaul 10 days ago as an 8.5-point road favorite. This is not going to be an easy environment to travel to on Saturday, as Creighton is in good form and has gone 9-1 at home this season.

Xavier is also on the road for the third time in four games, while Creighton is at home for the third time in four outings. The Bluejays are rolling right now, beating Butler by 21 points last Tuesday before cruising to a 104-76 win against St. John's on Wednesday. They scored 52 points in each half of their win over the Red Storm and had no trouble covering the 10.5-point spread in that victory.

Baylor Scheierman notched a double-double with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds to go along with six assists. The Bluejays have a balanced lineup that featured five players in double figures against St. John's, which is one reason why SportsLine's model says Creighton wins by six points, creating value on the spread. Stream the game right here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games.