A Big East battle is on tap between the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 13 Creighton Bluejays at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays are 6-2 overall and 4-1 at home, while Xavier is 8-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The two programs have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings but it's been Xavier that has covered in six of those 10 matchups.

However, Creighton has won and covered in two of the last three and the Bluejays are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games at home against Xavier. The Bluejays are favored by seven-points in the latest Creighton vs. Xavier odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 152.5.

Creighton vs. Xavier spread: Creighton -7

Creighton vs. Xavier over-under: 152.5 points

Creighton vs. Xavier money line: Creighton -320, Xavier +250



What you need to know about Creighton

It was close, but Creighton ultimately beat UConn 76-74 in overtime on Sunday. The Bluejays got double-digit scores from five players: Forward Christian Bishop (19), guard Mitch Ballock (13), guard Marcus Zegarowski (11), forward Damien Jefferson (10) and guard Denzel Mahoney (10).

All five players are averaging double-digits in scoring per game this season and that scoring depth makes the Bluejays hard to defend. Creighton shoots 50.4 percent form the floor as a team and 38.1 percent from the 3-point line. The Bluejays have assisted on 59.3 percent of their made baskets so far this season.

What you need to know about Xavier

Xavier is coming off a 91-88 win over Marquette on Sunday. Guard Paul Scruggs did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points and six dimes. The senior is averaging 16.4 points, 7.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game so far this season.

The Musketeers are shooting 51.2 percent from the floor this season, but are allowing opponents to shoot just 38.5 percent from the field. Creighton will have to pay special attention to Nate Johnson on Wednesday, as he is shooting an incredible 59.1 percent from the 3-point line.

