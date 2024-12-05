Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: LBSU 1-8, CS Fullerton 2-6

How To Watch

What to Know

CS Fullerton is preparing for their first Big West matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the LBSU Beach will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

CS Fullerton is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 138.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 64-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of Pacific on Saturday.

The losing side was boosted by John Mikey Square, who posted 14 points. What's more, he also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, LBSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 82-66 to San Jose State.

LBSU's loss came about despite a quality game from Kam Martin, who posted 17 points along with seven assists. Martin had some trouble finding his footing against UTEP last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

CS Fullerton's defeat dropped their record down to 2-6. As for LBSU, their loss dropped their record down to 1-8.

CS Fullerton was able to grind out a solid win over LBSU in their previous meeting back in February, winning 76-71. Will CS Fullerton repeat their success, or does LBSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CS Fullerton is a solid 5.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

CS Fullerton and LBSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.