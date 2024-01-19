Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for CS Fullerton after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 35-26 lead against UC Davis.

CS Fullerton came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: UC Davis 10-7, CS Fullerton 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Davis has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The UC Davis Aggies and the CS Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Titan Gym. UC Davis is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UC Davis ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-71 win over the Roadrunners.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 76-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Matadors.

The Aggies' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Titans, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season.

UC Davis didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against CS Fullerton in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 83-79 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Davis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UC Davis is a slight 2-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.