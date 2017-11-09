Cal State Fullerton vs. USC: How to watch, live stream college basketball on fuboTV

USC is ready for its moment in the spotlight. The team didn't need to retool much -- nearly all of its minutes from last year are back -- and that experience will be helpful for a team that desperately wants to make moves in the college basketball world. Last season USC won 26 games but went only 10-8 in the Pac-12, tied for fifth in the conference. The season was still a win, however, as 26 wins set a school record for the Trojans. USC lost in the second round of the tournament to Baylor after winning a first four game and its first round matchup.

Elijah Stewart and Jordan McLaughlin lead a highly touted offense, while Chimezie Metu and Bennie Boatwright are looking to continue their dominance in the frontcourt for USC. All of this experience makes the offense a potent threat, and USC will be a team looking to keep the pace of play up while allowing their bigs to dominate inside. Derryck Thornton, the only new addition to the team, is a Duke transfer looking to make waves with a change of scenery.

Live stream Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 10 USC

Date: Friday, Nov. 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Channel: Pac-12 Network (check local listings)

Live stream: fuboTV

This game is going to show just how much chemistry USC has this season. It's rare that a squad that had the success USC had in 2016 returns in nearly full form, but that's the benefit of coaching an up-and-comer. For a school that is historically dominated by football, USC isn't just looking for first four draw. This is a team that wants to make a run at Arizona in the Pac-12, and it just might have the firepower to do it.