Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between CSNorthridge and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Cal-Baker. 44-22.

CSNorthridge already has seven blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 10-11, CSNorthridge 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California TV: ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, CSNorthridge is heading back home. They and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Matadors will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Thursday, CSNorthridge was able to grind out a solid win over UCSB, taking the game 78-71.

CSNorthridge smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 13 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cal-Baker. last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 90-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cal Poly. Even though they lost, the Roadrunners' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75 points per game (they're now ranked 171st in scoring overall).

CSNorthridge has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season. As for Cal-Baker., they now have a losing record at 10-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. CSNorthridge hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like Cal-Baker. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

CSNorthridge came up short against Cal-Baker. in their previous matchup back in January, falling 94-90. Will CSNorthridge have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

CSNorthridge is a big 8.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Cal-Baker. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.