Who's Playing
Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ CSNorthridge Matadors
Current Records: Cal-Baker. 7-11, CSNorthridge 13-6
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
What to Know
Cal-Baker. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the CSNorthridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. CSNorthridge took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Cal-Baker., who comes in off a win.
Last Saturday, the Roadrunners beat the Mustangs 65-53.
Meanwhile, CSNorthridge managed to keep up with UC Riverside until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Matadors found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-63 punch to the gut against the Highlanders. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CSNorthridge in their matchups with UC Riverside: they've now lost seven in a row.
The Roadrunners' victory bumped their record up to 7-11. As for the Matadors, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season.
Cal-Baker. is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.
Cal-Baker. didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against CSNorthridge in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 51-47 win. Will Cal-Baker. repeat their success, or does CSNorthridge have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
CSNorthridge is a 3.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 145.5 points.
Series History
Cal-Baker. has won 4 out of their last 7 games against CSNorthridge.
- Mar 07, 2023 - Cal-Baker. 51 vs. CSNorthridge 47
- Feb 23, 2023 - CSNorthridge 75 vs. Cal-Baker. 68
- Feb 09, 2023 - Cal-Baker. 73 vs. CSNorthridge 58
- Mar 08, 2022 - Cal-Baker. 58 vs. CSNorthridge 45
- Feb 12, 2022 - CSNorthridge 71 vs. Cal-Baker. 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - CSNorthridge 90 vs. Cal-Baker. 87
- Feb 26, 2021 - Cal-Baker. 84 vs. CSNorthridge 58