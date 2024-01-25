Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 7-11, CSNorthridge 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal-Baker. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the CSNorthridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. CSNorthridge took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Cal-Baker., who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Roadrunners beat the Mustangs 65-53.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge managed to keep up with UC Riverside until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Matadors found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-63 punch to the gut against the Highlanders. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CSNorthridge in their matchups with UC Riverside: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Roadrunners' victory bumped their record up to 7-11. As for the Matadors, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season.

Cal-Baker. is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Cal-Baker. didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against CSNorthridge in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 51-47 win. Will Cal-Baker. repeat their success, or does CSNorthridge have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a 3.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal-Baker. has won 4 out of their last 7 games against CSNorthridge.