Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: Hawaii 9-5, CSNorthridge 11-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors and the CSNorthridge Matadors will face off in a Big West clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Hawaii had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 78-67 win over the Roadrunners on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge entered their tilt with LBSU with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Matadors enjoyed a cozy 84-68 victory over the Beach on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, as CSNorthridge did.

The Warriors' victory bumped their record up to 9-5. As for the Matadors, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Hawaii against CSNorthridge when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 81-55 victory. Does Hawaii have another victory up their sleeve, or will CSNorthridge turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Hawaii has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.