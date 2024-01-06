Who's Playing
Hawaii Warriors @ CSNorthridge Matadors
Current Records: Hawaii 9-5, CSNorthridge 11-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
What to Know
The Hawaii Warriors and the CSNorthridge Matadors will face off in a Big West clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Hawaii had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 78-67 win over the Roadrunners on Thursday.
Meanwhile, CSNorthridge entered their tilt with LBSU with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Matadors enjoyed a cozy 84-68 victory over the Beach on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, as CSNorthridge did.
The Warriors' victory bumped their record up to 9-5. As for the Matadors, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season.
Everything came up roses for Hawaii against CSNorthridge when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 81-55 victory. Does Hawaii have another victory up their sleeve, or will CSNorthridge turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Hawaii has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Hawaii 81 vs. CSNorthridge 55
- Jan 16, 2023 - Hawaii 58 vs. CSNorthridge 51
- Mar 05, 2022 - Hawaii 84 vs. CSNorthridge 62
- Jan 27, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. CSNorthridge 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - CSNorthridge 88 vs. Hawaii 80
- Feb 19, 2021 - Hawaii 75 vs. CSNorthridge 74
- Mar 07, 2020 - CSNorthridge 86 vs. Hawaii 82
- Feb 02, 2020 - Hawaii 80 vs. CSNorthridge 75
- Mar 03, 2019 - CSNorthridge 84 vs. Hawaii 73
- Jan 17, 2019 - Hawaii 84 vs. CSNorthridge 79