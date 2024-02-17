Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: LBSU 16-9, CSNorthridge 17-9

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

What to Know

After two games on the road, CSNorthridge is heading back home. They and the LBSU Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.9% better than the opposition, a fact CSNorthridge proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 76-71 victory over the Roadrunners.

Meanwhile, LBSU had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They snuck past the Aggies with a 78-74 victory.

The Matadors' victory bumped their record up to 17-9. As for the Beach, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. CSNorthridge hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

CSNorthridge strolled past the Beach in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a score of 84-68. Does CSNorthridge have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Beach turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

LBSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.